With the latest iteration of the World Baseball Classic closing in, we here at CBS Sports are previewing the tournament from every possible angle. That includes, as the headline suggests, highlighting 10 of the most interesting players who aren't known quantities in Major League Baseball -- either because they're still minor-league prospects or because they play in international leagues.

Below, you'll find those players presented in alphabetical order. In each case, we've provided some insight into their games, as well as some comments about their long-term futures. Got it? Good. Let's proceed.

1. Michael Arroyo, INF, Colombia

Arroyo, 21, is part of a loaded Mariners farm system. He split last season between High- and Double-A, hitting .262/.401/.433 with 17 home runs and 12 stolen bases. There's no denying his plate discipline or his power from the right side, but it's unclear where he'll play defensively over the long haul. For now, Arroyo figures to slot into a Colombian infield that also includes Gio Urshela and Donovan Solano.

2. Travis Bazzana, INF, Australia

Bazzana is one of three former No. 1 overall picks participating in this tournament, alongside Team USA first baseman Bryce Harper and right-hander Paul Skenes. He set himself up last year to debut for the Guardians at some point in 2026 by hitting .245/.389/.424 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases across three levels (including a 26-game stint in Triple-A). Bazzana combines a disciplined approach with a feel for contact and some pull-side strength. Those qualities could help Bazzana become the first Australian-born position player to make an All-Star Game since Dave Nilsson in 1999.

3. Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Panama

Bradfield, 24, was the 17th pick in the 2023 Draft by the Orioles. He reached Triple-A last season, hitting .179/.226/.286 with a home run and six stolen bases in 15 games. He should have some kind of big-league future thanks to his high-grade wheels and outfield glove, but his upside will be limited by his offensive game. He offers little in the way of slugging capacity because of well-below-average exit velocities and a complete aversion to pulling the ball. Bradfield should debut in 2026 all the same.

4. Joseph Contreras, RHP, Brazil

Contreras, 17, is the youngest player in this WBC. He's a Vanderbilt commit and the son of José, who pitched in parts of 11 big-league seasons for the White Sox, Phillies, and Yankees, among others. Contreras is a projectable right-hander with a promising fastball-slider combination. This tournament won't be the last time you hear his name, in all likelihood.

5. Alfredo Despaigne, OF/DH, Cuba

Despaigne, 39, should be familiar to anyone who has enjoyed past WBCs. This will be his fifth (and presumably his last) career tournament, tying with him Netherlands right-hander Shairon Martis for the most among active players. Despaigne has hit .306/.405/.564 with 451 home runs in 20 years across stints in NPB and the Cuban National Series. You can make a case he's the most accomplished contemporary hitter to have never suited up for an MLB organization.

6. Druw Jones, OF, Netherlands

Jones will be playing for his father Andruw as part of Team Netherlands. It's fair to write his professional career has not played out the way the Diamondbacks hoped it would when they chose him second overall in 2022. He's struggled with injury and poor hitting, to the extent that he batted just .255/.335/.360 last year in the age-appropriate Northwest League. Jones can go get it in center field, naturally, but the declining prospect of his bat has diminished his prospect standing in a major way.

7. Do Yeong Kim, 3B, South Korea

Kim, 22, appeared in just 30 games for the Kia Tigers last season on account of multiple lower-body injuries. That's a shame because it prevented him from following up on an impressive 2024 that saw him hit .347/.420/.647 with 38 home runs and 40 stolen bases. The industry has always treated KBO bats with some skepticism given that they don't usually see high-caliber pitching. Still, Kim has enough qualities working in his favor that he could eventually follow former leaguemates Jung Hoo Lee, Hyeseong Kim, and Sung-Mun Song all the way to an MLB club.

8. Nolan McLean, RHP, Team USA

No player on this list has accomplished more in MLB than McLean has with the Mets, which is funny to think about since he's appeared in all of eight games. They were an incredible eight games, though, that saw him compile a 2.06 ERA (196 ERA+) and a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings. McLean has an effective combination of stuff (his arsenal includes two mid-90s fastballs and two breaking balls); deception; and location. It's to be seen how Team USA manager Mark DeRosa deploys McLean during the WBC, but he should be up for whatever challenges await him in the tournament.

9. Taisei Ota, RHP, Japan

Ota, 26, has served as a high-leverage relief arm for the Yomiuri Giants throughout his NPB career. Last year, he tallied a 2.11 ERA and a 4.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 appearances while serving in a setup capacity. Ota has a distinct release point that's both shorter (4-foot-3 height) and deeper (7.25-foot extension) than normal -- think Rays right-hander Edwin Uceta if you want a loose MLB comparison. Ota's unusual launch point amplifies his two main pitches: a mid-90s heater and a low-spin splitter. He could make his way to MLB someday. For now, he'll be a key part of Team Japan's bullpen.

10. Elmer Rodríguez, RHP, Puerto Rico

Rodríguez, 22, will enter the regular season on the cusp of debuting with the Yankees after tallying a 2.58 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio across three levels in 2025. First, though, he'll be part of Puerto Rico's staff as they attempt to reach their third ever first-place game. Rodríguez is a ground-ball generating righty with a slingy arm action and a full arsenal (including a mid-90s fastball, three breaking balls, and a changeup). He's one to watch, in the WBC and beyond.