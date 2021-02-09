Tom Brady showed us again Sunday night why he's the best football player to ever play the game.



The debate is now officially over.



Oh, and that debate as to whether it was Bill Belichick or Brady being the main reason New England won six Super Bowls is also over. It's Brady, even if Belichick is the greatest coach of all time.



That's what Brady did in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a resounding victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. Brady didn't put up gaudy numbers, but even on a day when the defense shined for the Bucs the story was all about him.



Seven Super Bowl victories means he has more than any other franchise in history. He won this one at the age of 43, which is downright amazing.



As we head to the offseason, the Super Bowl behind us, this could be an offseason almost as strange as last year. With the pandemic still an issue, things will be different. There will be no NFL combine and the league still hasn't decided about OTAs and on-field work such as minicamps.

The draft will happen, but the process leading to it will be so much different without the combine and limits on workouts.



The NFL made it all work last season, which is a testament to the league and its players, so it's smart to think they will make it work again -- no matter what the rules.



One thing is certain: The trade market should be fun to watch. We've already seen the Los Angeles Rams agree to trade a boatload of picks and Jared Goff to land Matt Stafford from the Detroit Lions.



It's unlikely that will be the last quarterback moves to be made. There are lot of teams in flux at that position, which is never a good thing. The Houston Texans have to decide if they will keep disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson -- they should -- or unload him for picks. The Philadelphia Eagles are likely trading away Carson Wentz as well.



It should be a fun offseason. As we head into it, here are my final power rankings, which has the Bucs naturally at the top. Kansas City, which looked awful in losing Sunday night, is still right behind them in the second spot.



What's to think these two won't be back next year? Brady is coming back and the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes.



Sunday's game might have stunk in terms of drama, but this season was still a success in a big way, mainly because they finished it.