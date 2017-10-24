Pete Prisco's NFL Week 8 Picks: Dolphins edge Ravens, Falcons' offense gets rolling

There were three teams shut out last week, four other teams failed to reach double-digit scoring and another team won with 12 points.

That set off the cry this week that the league stinks and there isn't enough scoring. Wasn't it just a year ago that we had all the complaining that there was too much scoring, that the league is set up for the offense?

Some folks are never happy.

The truth is the offensive play has been off because line play hasn't been good, there aren't enough good quarterbacks and there just isn't enough time to practice anymore in pads.

The defensive players, meanwhile, are faster and more athletic.

That leads to less offense, which leads to complaining by fans.

It will all even out. The offenses will catch up. Watch and see.

It might start this week. Take that into account when you pick your games. The scoring might go up.

The good offensive teams will start to put up more points. Take the Pittsburgh Steelers. We haven't seen the best of that group yet. It's the same for the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week was a tough week to pick games for everybody. With six teams on a bye this week, there are fewer games to mess up. I, for one, like that.

Here are the Week 8 picks:

Miami (4-2) at Baltimore (3-4)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

It will be Matt Moore starting at quarterback for the Dolphins for the injured Jay Cutler. He was good in relief against the Jets, but he faces a tougher challenge here. This is a game that will be decided by the two defenses. I think it will be Miami that will find a way to win a close one.

Pick: Dolphins 17, Ravens 16

Minnesota (5-2) at Cleveland (0-7)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) in London

The Browns are winless, so maybe a trip overseas is good for them. The Vikings are 5-2 and playing great defense. With the Browns offense so bad -- no matter who plays quarterback -- look for the Vikings to eat that unit alive. This will be ugly.

Pick: Vikings 24, Browns 10

Oakland (3-4) at Buffalo (4-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is a long trip for Oakland, but they will have had 10 days between games, which helps. Buffalo is playing well, but this is a real challenge. The problem is the Oakland defense is bad. LeSean McCoy will run wild.

Pick: Bills 27, Raiders 23

Indianapolis (2-5) at Cincinnati (2-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Colts are awful. They couldn't score last week at home against Jacksonville, and this Bengals defense is tied for fourth in points allowed. The Bengals will bounce back after losing to the Steelers. Andy Dalton hits A.J. Green for two scores in a blowout.

Pick: Bengals 30, Colts 13

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New England (5-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is an early start for the Chargers on the east coast, which is tough. They are playing better, especially on defense. But facing Tom Brady in this early window is a real challenge. The Patriots are better now on defense, which will slow the Chargers. Pats take it.

Pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 17

Chicago (3-4) at New Orleans (4-2)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Bears have won two straight behind their defense with little help from the passing game. That's not sustainable, and it's certainly not a good thing against the Saints. Drew Brees will get his points. The Bears winning streak is snapped.

Pick: Saints 27, Bears 10

Atlanta (3-3) at New York Jets (3-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Falcons are playing consecutive road games and they haven't looked good at all on offense. The Jets have played competitively this season, but this could be a bad spot. I think the Atlanta offense gets it going here. Falcons take it.

Pick: Falcons 28, Jets 17

San Francisco (0-7) at Philadelphia (6-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is another long trip for a 49ers team that has been brutalized by the schedule maker. They didn't play well at all last week against the Cowboys, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now. This could get ugly. Eagles big.

Pick: Eagles 30, 49ers 10

Carolina (4-3) at Tampa Bay (2-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

This is almost a survival game for these two. Neither team is playing well, but I think the Carolina offensive line is the reason they are struggling. That shows up here. Carolina is playing consecutive road games and Tampa Bay is home for the first time in three weeks. Tampa Bay takes it.

Pick: Bucs 27, Panthers 20

Houston (3-3) at Seattle (4-2)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

This will be a major challenge for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans. He's been really good, but playing the Seahawks on the road is a challenge even for veteran passers. The Seahawks seem to be getting it right. They handle Watson and the Texans.

Pick: Seahawks 26, Texans 13

Dallas (3-3) at Washington (3-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Redskins are playing on a short week, but the Cowboys are playing consecutive road games. Dallas looked like the Dallas we expected to see against the 49ers. The Redskins have offensive line injury issues. The Cowboys will get after Kirk Cousins. Dallas wins it.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Redskins 20

Pittsburgh (5-2) at Detroit (3-3)

8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Lions are coming off a bye against a Steelers team that has turned things around the past two weeks. The Steelers defense has taken a big step forward the past two games, and I think that continues. The Steelers win a tough road game.

Pick: Steelers 23, Lions 17

Denver (3-3) at Kansas City (5-2)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

These two have each lost two consecutive games, which is concerning. The Chiefs have defensive issues, while the Broncos have offensive issues. Something has to give here. I think the Chiefs defense gets the best of it. Kansas City takes it.

Pick: Chiefs 21, Broncos 10



