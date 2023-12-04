Peyton and Eli Manning will be back on Monday Night Football for the Manningcast, but in a new way. The quarterbacks will call two games at the same time on Dec. 11, per Front Office Sports.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and the Tennessee Titans will head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The Manningcast will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and ESPN+. This is the first time the league will broadcast two games in the same time slot for MNF.

Previously, there have been two Monday Night Football games on the same night, but they were at different times.

The Super Bowl champion brothers will keep with the tradition of bringing celebrities and athletes on their broadcast. According to Front Office Sports, if one game becomes more competitive they will focus more on that game.

Commercials during the Manningcast will be limited so fans can see more of each game.

The Packers are currently 6-6 and in third place in the NFC North, while the Giants are 4-8 and third in the NFC East. The Titans are last in the AFC at 4-8 and the Dolphins are tied with the best record in the AFC at 9-3.