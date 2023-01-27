If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon.

That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.

According to a report from CBS News Philadelphia, police have already begun the process of greasing light poles around town in order to prevent people from climbing them in celebration. Fans in the city have a history of scaling poles after big wins, so authorities want to prevent that dangerous activity before anyone is seriously injured in a fall.

Police use a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 when greasing the poles. The substance is biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and doesn't cause much irritation when it comes into contact with human skin.

Before fans can worry about how they're going to climb greased poles, the Eagles have to take care of business at Lincoln Financial Field. They kick off against the 49ers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.