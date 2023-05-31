Harry Kane reigns supreme in soccer. But the Premier League legend also wants to make a name for himself in the NFL. Years after revealing his American football aspirations, the Tottenham Hotspurs star has reiterated plans to change sports down the road, appearing on "Good Morning America" Wednesday to forecast a career as a kicker.

"I wanna definitely explore [it]," Kane told Michael Strahan. "I know it would be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. But yeah, it's something I'd love to do. The NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now and I love it, so I would love to give it a go."

Kane initially revealed back in 2019 that he dreamt of playing in the NFL, with ESPN noting his "obsession" with longtime Patriots great Tom Brady, which "led to a fascination with all things NFL."

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL," Kane told ESPN, "would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Already, Kane is etched into soccer history as one of the sport's all-time greats. The 29-year-old forward has more career goals (213) than anyone in Tottenham team history, and ranks second among the Premier League's all-time scorers. He's also represented the England national team since 2015 (and captained it since 2018), scoring 55 goals in 82 international appearances to make him his country's most prolific striker.

Earlier this month, Kane helped promote the NFL's upcoming International Series games in London.