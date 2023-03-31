Guard O'Cyrus Torrence is preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft and while he may not know where he will land, he is positive that whoever gets him will be a lucky team. He was present at Florida's Pro Day workout on Thursday for another chance to catch the attention of some of the 32 teams.

The 2022 All-American does not lack confidence as he heads into his NFL career and wants to start right off the bat.

"Because I'm the most dominant interior offensive lineman in the draft, and I feel like any team that gets me will get a Day One starter and someone who is ready to play," Torrence said when asked why he should be the top lineman drafted (via Tom Pelissero). "Somebody who is going to take it like a pro and give it all you got."

Torrence already has the attention of some teams and according to Pelissero, the prospect had dinner with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday night and meetings this week with the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

CBS Sports has the 6-foot-5, 347 pound lineman at No. 23 in the prospect rankings.