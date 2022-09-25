The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.

At the end of the first quarter, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton got into a shouting match on the bench, and had to be separated by other players.

Check out what happened, here:

The former No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama isn't seen as an emotional player, but clearly something was said in this situation that caused him to explode.

Whitecotton is entering his second season with the Jets, but has been coaching in the NFL for a decade. He knew Jets head coach Robert Saleh from his days in San Francisco, where Whitecotton served as an assistant defensive line coach. He didn't seem happy with the interaction either, and didn't budge when Williams confronted him.