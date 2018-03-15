Raiders release Michael Crabtree after reportedly finalizing deal for Jordy Nelson

Hours after reportedly finalizing a deal for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, the Oakland Raiders have cut ties with the biggest name of their own receiving corps. That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said on Twitter that the Raiders are releasing Michael Crabtree.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said as recently as late February that the 30-year-old Crabtree was in Oakland's plans under new coach Jon Gruden for 2018. But moving on from the former San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick saves the team almost $7.7 million in salary-cap space.

Originally signed by the Raiders in 2015, Crabtree topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his second year with the team and led the club in catches in 2017, when he also scored eight touchdowns. But his most recent yardage total (618 yards) was the lowest he posted in four seasons, and Nelson's addition may have secured McKenzie at least a short-term starter opposite former first-rounder Amari Cooper, whose regression in 2017 accompanied struggles by quarterback Derek Carr.