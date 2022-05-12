The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding another quarterback to the fold, as the club is working to trade for New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham, per Albert Breer of SI.com. The Raiders will reportedly send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots, while New England will send Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Vegas.

The Raiders have Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert currently on roster, but new head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is of course familiar with Stidham. The Patriots could stand to part ways with Stidham, as they recently added Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and D'Eriq King as an intriguing undrafted free agent to go along with starter Mac Jones and veteran Brian Hoyer.

Stidham was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Baylor transfer threw for 5,952 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Stidham hasn't recorded an NFL start, but has played in eight games, completing 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He did not see any action in 2021.

While Carr signed a three-year extension worth $121.5 million this offseason, McDaniels clearly sees potential in the 25-year-old Stidham.