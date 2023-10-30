The Detroit Lions will try to make a statement on Monday Night Football when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions (5-2) had won four straight games by at least 14 points, but they were annihilated 38-6 by the Ravens one week ago. The Raiders (3-4) also were blown out last Sunday, 30-12 against the Bears. They were without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will return from a concussion Monday. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with an illness.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Raiders vs. Lions odds from SportsLine consensus.





Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. 49ers:

Raiders vs. Lions spread: Detroit -7.5

Raiders vs. Lions Over/Under: 47 points

Raiders vs. Lions money line: Las Vegas +282, Detroit -358

LV: Raiders are 4-4 against the spread as road underdogs under Josh McDaniels (since 2022)

DET: Lions are 15-5 against the spread at home under coach Dan Campbell (since 2021)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has won two road primetime games already this season. They beat the Chiefs, 21-20, to open the season and then routed the Packers, 34-20, at Lambeau Field in Week 4, with both games on Thursday night. Quarterback Jared Goff runs an offense that averages 25 points per game (ninth in NFL). The Raiders score 16 per contest, third-fewest in the league, and have the NFL's worst run offense.

Goff is fifth in the league in passing yards with 1,902, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (questionable, illness) has 557 receiving yards, topping 100 in four games. Running back David Montgomery is out again, but Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The Lions have the second-best run defense in the league, and Aidan Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. The Lions are 14-3 against the spread in their past 17 games, best in the league over that span.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread in its past seven Monday Night Football games. The Lions gave up 501 yards (9.1 per play) in last week's loss and Garoppolo seems to be on track to return from a concussion. He has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He has eight interceptions, but five came in Weeks 2 and 3. Davante Adams is motivated to get the Raiders going in the right direction and has 528 receiving yards despite uneven quarterback play.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1.653 rushing yards last season, but has had trouble finding holes this year. Still, he has 562 total yards and 26 catches out of the backfield. The Raiders have one of the league's best pass defenses, ranking fifth in allowing 187 yards per game. Goff has been sacked 15 times, so Maxx Crosby (6.5 sacks) will try to make his night miserable. Linebacker Robert Spillane (78 tackles, two interceptions) also can wreak havoc.

