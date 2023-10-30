The Detroit Lions have gone from the feel-good NFL underdog story from HBO's "Hard Knocks" last year to a team with high expectations. The Lions are 5-2 entering their Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). Detroit had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 38-6 loss to the Ravens last week, so how will the Lions rebound from that performance to cap off the Week 8 NFL schedule? Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 44 and 53 pass attempts over his last two games, so will Detroit continue to air it out, making his overs for NFL player props a tempting play on Monday Night Football?

Top NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Raiders

After analyzing Raiders vs. Lions and examining the dozens of NFL player props, SportsLine AI says Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs goes over 27.5 receiving yards. The Lions invested the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on the running back out of Alabama, so it's clear Detroit has big plans for Gibbs. He had 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns his junior season at Alabama and the Lions have utilized his pass-catching abilities early in his NFL career.

Gibbs had nine receptions for 58 yards on 10 targets last week against the Ravens. He has at least five targets in three of his five games this year, including having seven receptions for 39 yards against the Seahawks. Lions running back David Montgomery, who missed last week's game with a rib injury, is out for MNF.

Gibbs played 87% of snaps last week with Montgomery sidelined, and that volume provides an opportunity for Gibbs to go over 27.5 receiving yards. D'Onta Foreman, who started at running back for the Bears last week against the Raiders, had three receptions for 31 yards last week. The model projects Gibbs to have 38 receiving yards, safely placing him above the current prop total of 27.5, making it one of the 4-star picks for Monday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Las Vegas vs. Detroit

