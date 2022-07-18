The Los Angeles Rams will be without their backup nose tackle to begin the regular season, as Bobby Brown III has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, per ESPN.

Brown is permitted to participate in preseason practices and the preseason games coming up, but then, he will not be able to return to the active roster until Monday, Oct. 17. The Rams actually have a bye week in Week 7, so Brown will not be eligible to play until Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texas A&M product was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams in 2021 after a First Team All-SEC season in which he recorded 5.5 sacks for the Aggies. Brown played in 10 games last season and made one tackle. His season-high 10 defensive snaps came in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Brown played in the Rams' first three postseason games, but was inactive for Super Bowl LVI.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Rams' three starters on the defensive line are A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines and Aaron Donald. With Brown inactive, it could open the door for undrafted free agent Elijah Garcia out of Rice to step up.