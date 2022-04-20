Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took the league by storm in 2021. The former Eastern Washington star caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season and became the eighth wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns to best the Cincinnati Bengals on the biggest stage of them all.

This offseason, there's been plenty made of the wide receivers market. Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill were traded away to teams who could afford to pay them what they wanted, which has led to current uncomfortable situations between young wide receivers who are up for new deals and their respective teams. What's the market going to look like when Kupp is up for a new deal?

The Rams won't have to lose sleep over that scenario just yet, because Kupp recently said he's not looking to best every player at his position with his next contract. He just wants fair compensation.

"I don't think that's really kind of the approach that I take," Kupp said via ESPN. "I definitely think there's a place you want to be. There's a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. ... I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more about being in a place that's just right for both sides."

Kupp has two more years left on his deal, but you can expect L.A. to engage his camp about an extension sooner than that. Last season, Kupp became the first player since 2005 to win the NFL's triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's just the fourth player since 1970 to achieve this.

Kupp proved himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this past season, and his versatility, quarterback and head coach all but ensure the 2021 campaign was not a blunder. Kupp will get the money he's due soon, but don't expect him to be deleting bios or pictures on social media.