The Los Angeles Rams are adding a new defensive back. According to multiple reports, the Rams will sign former Buffalo Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White to a one-year deal that is worth up to $10 million and carries a base value of $8.5 million.

White is coming off yet another season cut short by injury, as he lasted just four games in 2023 before suffering a torn Achilles. He previously tore his ACL in 2021 and did not make it back until the tail end of the 2022 season. He's now missed 30 out of a possible 51 regular-season games over the last three seasons.

Prior to the injuries, White was considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020, while being named a First Team All-Pro in the first of those seasons and a Second-Teamer in the latter. The Bills designated him as a post-June 1 release earlier this offseason, as part of a series of transactions designed to clear salary cap space.

That decision saved Buffalo $10.2 million against the cap, which is close to the figure White can earn in Los Angeles if his maxes out on the incentives apparently included in his deal. He joins a Rams secondary that already added Darious Williams earlier this offseason, and that will need to step up in 2024 as the team tries to account for the loss of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald along the defensive front.

If White can stay healthy, he should still be a strong contributor to a defense that definitely needed help at cornerback. The question will be whether he can indeed do that, given the severity of injuries he's suffered over the past few years.