Rams vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams saw their playoff hopes disappear with two consecutive losses in Weeks 15 and 16. After losing five straight, the Cardinals have won two in a row. Los Angeles is 8-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while Arizona is 5-9-1 overall and 3-4 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the Rams vs. Cardinals odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5.

Los Angeles was first on the board but took the defeat against San Francisco on Saturday. The Rams fell just short of San Francisco by a score of 34-31. No one had a big game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Cooper Kupp.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has already indicated he may possibly rest some key starters in the season finale after his team was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.

Meanwhile, Arizona had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 victory over Seattle last week. Kenyan Drake was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 166 yards on 24 carries. Drake put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Kyler Murray suffered a pulled hamstring at Seattle, and backup Brett Hundley finished the game in his place as the Cardinals held the lead and won the game. Murray's status for Week 17 is uncertain, and Hundley might make his first start as a Cardinal against the Rams. The Cardinals suffered a 34-7 defeat to the Rams the last time the teams met in December.

