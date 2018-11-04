Rams vs. Saints odds: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 19-7 on L.A., New Orleans picks

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams visit the surging New Orleans Saints on the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams are looking to keep their record unblemished against a Saints club that hasn't lost since a Week 1 setback against Tampa Bay. Both clubs are coming off solid performances. The Rams used a clutch late drive and forced a turnover to survive against Green Bay, while the Saints saw their defense come up with several big plays in a road win against the Vikings. In the latest Rams vs. Saints odds, Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite after the Saints were favored by as many as two earlier in the week. The over-under has dropped to 57.5, but is still the highest on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Saints picks, listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that in last week's win over Minnesota, the Saints were efficient and opportunistic against a tough defense. Record-setting quarterback Drew Brees had a meager output by his lofty standards, with just 120 passing yards on 18 completions with one touchdown and one interception. However, he made several key throws to keep drives alive and New Orleans got balance from a run game that contributed 106 yards.

In a rarely seen storyline for New Orleans, the defense was the difference-maker. The Saints forced a fumble just before halftime that led to a touchdown drive on a short field. They followed it up with a defensive stand to start the second half when they stopped Minnesota on a fourth-down attempt on its own 45-yard line.

Just because the Saints come in hot doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread.

White also knows the Rams (8-0) feature perhaps the most explosive offensive threat in the NFL in running back Todd Gurley, who leads the league with 800 rushing yards. He has run for 11 touchdowns and has four more through the air.

In last week's win over the Packers, Los Angeles rallied from a 10-point deficit and made the key plays when they mattered most. The Rams took the lead on a late field goal, then forced and recovered a fumble from Ty Montgomery on the ensuing kickoff to seal the win.

Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns for the league's second-ranked offense, which compiled 416 yards in a turnover-free performance.

