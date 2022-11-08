A day after declaring that changes have to be made, Sean McVay is taking action following the Rams' 3-5 start. The team has waived safety and former third-round pick Terrell Burgess after two-plus seasons with the team. Burgess was cut loose after the Rams tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media. The Rams also released tight end Kendall Blanton, a three-year veteran who caught one touchdown on two receptions in four games this season with Los Angeles.

The 104th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burgess made just three starts in 30 regular-season games with the Rams. A stable on the Rams special teams units, Burgess saw defensive reps in just 14 of his games in Los Angeles. He started in one game this season, making a career-high nine tackles in the Rams' 22-10 loss in Dallas in Week 5.

Given his production against Dallas, his special teams experience and the fact that he is just four days from turning 24 years old, Burgess probably won't have any issues finding a new team.

While Burgess looks for his next opportunity, the Rams continue to look for answers after a rocky start to their title defense. Offense has been one of the Rams' main issues so far. Despite boasting likely Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford and reigning receiving champion Cooper Kupp, the Rams offense is just 29th in the NFL in scoring, 31st in rushing and 27th in red zone efficiency.

"There's a lot of things that we've got to continue to look at," McVay said. "I think everything's got to be up for debate. ... As coaches, we're responsible for identifying the problems and trying to provide solutions, and then the players' job is to be able to go execute and be able to get it done.

"I have to be able to do my part, first and foremost, for them to be able to do theirs. That's where you always look at you know, you want to look inward first. ... And so, like I'll continue to say and like I'll always say, we're in this together and we're going to fight our way out of it and continue to keep battling."