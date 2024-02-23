After an impressive season with the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson isn't leaving Tinseltown. The veteran agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $5 million to remain with the Rams, according to NFL Media.

Robinson, according to Spotrac, signed a one-year, $1,165,000 contract with the Rams last offseason. In 16 games played, he caught 26 passes for 371 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown receptions. Robinson had a stretch from Weeks 13-16 where he caught a touchdown in each contest. In Week 17 against the New York Giants, Robinson turned in his best performance with 92 yards on six catches.

Robinson was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida. After six seasons in Kansas City, he signed with the rival Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, but was released before the start of the regular season. Robinson then jumped on with the Baltimore Ravens, and put together one of his best seasons, tallying a career-high 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams will now run it back with their top five leading receivers from 2023 in Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell and Robinson. L.A. went 7-1 in its last eight regular-season games after a 3-6 start, and became just the 10th NFL team all time to make the playoffs after a 3-6 or worse start.