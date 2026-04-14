There's been considerable attention surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2026 NFL Draft. In addition to being the host city, there is a lot of buzz around which player Mike McCarthy will select with his first pick as the coach of his hometown team.

Quarterback is an obvious option for the Steelers, who are still in pursuit of their long-term solution at that position. Pittsburgh's current options at quarterback include Aaron Rodgers (who has not officially announced his plans for the upcoming season), 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph.

Outside of quarterback, there are several other positions Pittsburgh could address in the first round, including receiver, offensive line and in the secondary. With a league-high 12 picks at their disposal, don't be surprised if general manager Omar Khan gets creative in terms of either trading up or back in the first round in an effort to best maximize his picks.

Here's a ranking of the Steelers' best possible options with their first-round pick. Pittsburgh is currently slated to be on the clock with the 21st pick.

5. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

While the recent signing of Brock Hoffman made it less of a need, the Steelers should still acquire another interior offensive lineman who can provide depth behind Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson.

During the 2025 season, Pregnon earned an 86.7 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, the second-best among all FBS guards. He ranked third among all FBS guards with an 85.8 run-blocking grade, and seventh with an 88.1 pass-blocking grade. Pregnon allowed just five pressures and one sack in 445 pass-blocking opportunities.

There's a good chance Pregnon may still be available when Pittsburgh is on the clock with the 53rd overall pick. He is the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman and the 52nd overall player in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.

Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is another possible option if the Steelers choose to address the interior of their offensive line in the first round, but he is expected to be off the board by the time Pittsburgh is on the clock.

4. OT Blake Miller

With Broderick Jones entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Steelers need a contingency plan at offensive tackle. In Miller (who is one of several offensive tackles that is projected to be selected in the first round), the Steelers would be getting a 6-foot-7, 317-pound tackle who was lauded in college for his durability and athleticism.

Miller never missed a game in college and ultimately broke Clemson's school record for career snaps after logging 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 games. He played at a high level throughout his time with the Tigers; he was a Freshman All-American and a three-time All-ACC performer.

The only question mark here is whether or not Miller can be a productive left tackle after mostly playing on the right side at Clemson. But if Jones moves on, the Steelers could move Troy Fautanu back to left tackle and replace him at right tackle with Miller.

3. Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper makes a lot of sense as the Steelers need a complementary weapon at receiver alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. CBS Sports' fourth-ranked receiving prospect, Cooper should still be available when the Steelers are on the clock with the 21st pick.

While the 6-foot, 199-pound Cooper is a prototypical slot receiver, his speed (he ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash) and catch radius also make him a big-play threat downfield. He displayed his ability to come through in pressure situations during the closing moments of Indiana's come-from-behind win over Penn State. Cooper got the Hoosiers' drive started with a 22-yard catch and finished it with his balletic, game-winning catch in traffic in the back of the end zone.

An Indianapolis native, Cooper played his entire college career in Indiana. In 2024, he led the Big Ten by averaging 21.2 yards per catch. He caught 13 touchdowns last season, which included a pair of scores during Indiana's successful run through the College Football Playoffs.

2. QB Ty Simpson

While there are mixed opinions about Simpson, the fact remains that the Steelers need to continue to explore their options at quarterback until they find their long-term answer. Ideally, Pittsburgh could use the 21st pick on another player and trade back into the first round to select Simpson a few picks later if he is still on the board.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Simpson played his entire college career at Alabama but didn't become a starter until last season. Despite his lack of experience, Simpson led the SEC in attempts (473) and completions (305) while throwing for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed an impressive 64.5% of his throws.

Simpson had some notable games that included his performance during Alabama's road victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff. He threw a pair of touchdown passes that night that included a 30-yard strike early in the second half that gave Alabama the lead for good.

During his lone season as Alabama's starter, Simpson showcased solid pocket presence, made quick decisions and showed the ability to complete a variety of passes. He also made several plays in the clutch, specifically during a four-game stretch against ranked opponents. Alabama won each game over that span with Simpson being a key difference-maker in each contest.

1. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

With the 21st pick, the Steelers should prioritize taking the best available player instead of reaching for a specific player or position. Based on current mock drafts, there appears to be a very good chance that McNeil-Warren -- the draft's top-ranked safety prospect -- will still be available when Pittsburgh is on the clock. The Steelers should jump at the chance to draft him if that ends up being the case.

A consensus All-American in 2025, McNeil-Warren checks multiple boxes as a physical safety who has a nose for the football. He forced nine fumbles and returned one of his two picks for a score in 2025. He was also second on the Rockets last season with 77 tackles.

McNeil-Warren's tackling prowess was on display against Toledo's toughest opponents. He had 11 tackles and a forced and recovered fumble during Toledo's season-opener against Kentucky and 13 stops during a midseason game at Washington State.

In Pittsburgh, McNeil-Warren would get a chance to learn the ropes from Jalen Ramsey, who converted from corner to safety during his first season in Pittsburgh.