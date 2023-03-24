The Baltimore Ravens are adding a wide receiver to the mix, as they have agreed to terms with former New England Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, per ESPN. Agholor had spent the past two seasons in New England.

In 16 games played last season, Agholor caught 31 of 53 targets for 362 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021 with the Patriots, he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns. Agholor is set to turn 30 years old in May.

Agholor was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of USC. He caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons with Philadelphia, and then signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2020 campaign. Agholor thrived in Sin City, as he caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He parlayed that season into a two-year deal with New England.

The Ravens' offense figures to look a bit different in 2023. Baltimore parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman in January, and hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace him. Monken served as the OC and quarterbacks coach for the Bulldogs over the last three seasons, and he helped Georgia win two straight national championships. While Lamar Jackson and his dual-threat ability will surely continue to serve as the offense's identity, one could hypothesize the Ravens will be throwing the ball more with the arrival of Monken. Agholor likely won't be the last addition to Baltimore's wide receiving corps this offseason.