Ravens extend John Harbaugh's contract through 2019 season
Harbaugh, who has guided the Ravens to an 85-59 record and one Super Bowl, isn't going anywhere
One of the game's best coaches won't be switching teams in the near future. On Monday, the Ravens extended John Harbaugh through the 2019 season.
The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Harbaugh, hired by the Ravens in 2008, has led the Ravens to an 85-59 record, which comes out to a 59 percent winning percentage. He has taken Baltimore to the postseason six times in nine seasons, posting a 10-5 record in the playoffs. And, of course, he won a Super Bowl after the 2012 season. He's accomplished all of that despite the fact that his quarterback has been Joe Flacco.
The Ravens are stuck in a bit of a slump, though. In the past two seasons, they've gone 13-19, missing the playoffs twice. Part of that has to do with Flacco's torn ACL, which he suffered midway through the 2015 season. The bad news is that Flacco is still hurt. This time he's dealing with a back injury that'll force him to miss the entire preseason. Meanwhile, the Ravens have also lost players like Kenneth Dixon, tight end Dennis Pitta, tight end Crockett Gillmore, and cornerback Tavon Young for the season.
Harbaugh's extension seemingly signals that he won't be on the hot seat if the Ravens miss the playoffs again and rightly so. Harbaugh is one of the best head coaches in a 32-team league that doesn't have 32 quality head coaches.
