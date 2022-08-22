The 2003-2004 Patriots won an NFL-record 21 consecutive games, making them the most consistent winner of their time. The Ravens have just outdone them ... by preseason standards. On Sunday night, backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown helped Baltimore beat the Cardinals 24-17, extending the Ravens' preseason win streak to a record 22 games.

Baltimore has not lost a preseason game since 2016. Joe Flacco was the club's starting quarterback when the streak began, while Steve Smith Jr., who this past year was eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time, was heading into his final NFL season. Baltimore's roster also included Terrell Suggs, who was entering his second-to-last season with the franchise.

Along with not losing preseason games, another constant in Baltimore over the past six years has been kicker Justin Tucker, who is entering his 11th season with the Ravens. After Tucker made all three field goals in the Ravens' opening preseason win over the Titans, he made his only attempt Sunday to go a perfect 4-for-4 so far.

The Ravens won their 2022 preseason opener by winning the turnover margin, and holding the Titans to a 1-for-3 red-zone performance. One of those turnovers was scooped up by Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens' first-round pick in this past year's draft.

On Sunday, the Cardinals threatened a comeback after coach Kliff Kingsbury allowed quarterback Kyler Murray to call plays late in the game, with reserve QB Trace McSorley scoring on an option run in the red zone. Huntley and Brown stayed busy through the air, however, and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely hit 100 yards receiving to pace the offense in the one-score win.