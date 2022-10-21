Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday's upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining a knee injury during Baltimore's final preseason game. The former Ohio State standout missed the first two games of this season before making his season debut against the Patriots in Week 3. Dobbins had played in each of Baltimore's previous four games, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.5 yards-per-carry. He also has six receptions for 39 yards and a score this season.

The 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins enjoyed immediate success in Baltimore. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie while averaging a whopping 6 yards per carry while helping the Ravens reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • 27 Att 35 Yds 123 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Lamar Jackson will largely handle the Ravens' running responsibilities with Dobbins out. Jackson leads the Ravens with 451 rushing yards through six weeks, while Drake is second on the team with 184 yards. Drake, who formerly played for the Dolphins, Cardinals and Raiders, is averaging 5.9-yards per carry after rushing for 119 yards and a score in last Sunday's four-point loss to the Giants.

Kenyan Drake BAL • RB • 17 Att 31 Yds 184 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Baltimore is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and is tops in the league in yards-per-carry average. The Ravens will face a Browns defense on Sunday that is just 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, 31st in touchdown runs allowed and 26th in average yards-per-carry allowed.