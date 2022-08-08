The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker, the team announced Monday. Prior to this deal coming together, Tucker was playing on a four-year, $23.05 million deal he signed back in April of 2019. That contract had him under team control through the 2023 campaign, but this new deal ensures he'll be with Baltimore through 2027.

As for the financial terms of the deal, the NFL Network reports the four-year extension is worth $24 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, making Tucker the highest-paid kicker in the league. He had already held this title in the past, but after the Steelers signed Chris Boswell to a $20 million extension earlier this month, Tucker found himself knotted with Boswell with an AAV of $5 million.

Tucker is widely considered to be the best kicker in the NFL and has been for quite some time. He is the most accurate kicker in league history (min. 100 attempts) with a 91.1 field goal percentage. The 32-year-old also kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal in Week 3 of last season to beat the Lions as time expired. He's the fastest kicker to reach 300 career field goals and 1,000 points.

For the Ravens, Tucker ranks second on the franchise's all-time scoring list. Last season, Tucker netted 35 of his 37 field goal attempts, giving him a league-leading 94.6 field goal percentage. He also hit all 32 of his extra points.