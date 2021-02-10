It appears the Baltimore Ravens could be losing a starter along the offensive line this offseason, as Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has made it clear that he would like to be traded. According to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Brown has been given permission to seek a trade, and multiple teams are interested in his services.

La Canfora says based on the level of interest, there's a good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties involved comes together. However, Brown is talented and has a strong relationship with the Ravens franchise, who would certainly want good value in return for him. Brown was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and started 10 games in his rookie season at right tackle. He started all 16 games on the right side in 2019, and made his first Pro Bowl. However, things changed this past season.

When star left tackle Ronnie Stanley went down with a severe ankle injury, Brown moved over to the left side. There, he found success and made his second straight Pro Bowl. Now, he wants to stay at left tackle to honor his late father and former Raven, Orlando Brown Sr.

"Growing up in my household, if you were going to play O-line, my dad didn't want you being on the right side," Brown told The Baltimore Sun in November.

"It was one of those deals where he felt as though the right tackle — and especially at the time when he played — he felt the right tackle was not considered the best tackle on the offensive line and in the offensive line room. And his mentality and approach was, 'I want you to be better than me.' So from Day 1, when I started playing offensive line, it was always him working me on the left side."

The Ravens would need to receive a major haul to trade Brown, and there's a good chance they receive what they want with how the 24-year-old played in 2020.