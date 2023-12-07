Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from the start of practice Thursday due to an illness, per NFL Media. Backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson stood in at QB ahead of Week 14's matchup with the Rams.

Jackson addressed reporters as usual on Wednesday, but his Thursday absence came a day after wide receiver Rashod Bateman also missed practice with what coach John Harbaugh deemed a mild illness. The QB has notably missed late-season practices due to sicknesses in years past.

This is the first time, however, that Jackson has missed a practice this season. The QB has appeared on previous injury reports with an ankle issue, but he'd yet to miss a single practice or game in 2023.

Huntley is Baltimore's top backup under center, and he has experience filling in for Jackson late in the year. The fourth-year reserve went 2-2 replacing an injured Jackson in 2022, helping guide the Ravens to the playoffs, where he started against the Bengals. Johnson, meanwhile, has been on and off the roster since the spring. The journeyman has logged nine career NFL starts.

The Ravens (9-3) are looking to stay in the race for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed when they play host to the Rams on Sunday.