The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has won all three games since its Week 10 bye, including a 36-19 victory over Cleveland last week. Baltimore has won six of its last seven games, beating the Chargers on the road two weeks ago before having its bye. The Ravens are tied with the Dolphins for the best record in the AFC.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 41 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -7.5

Ravens vs. Rams over/under: 41 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -355, Rams +280

Ravens vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore's success has translated to cross-conference play, winning seven straight games against NFC opponents. The Ravens went into their bye week on a high note after beating the Chargers by 10 points two weeks ago. Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 177 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 39 yards.

Jackson commands an offense that ranks seventh in the NFL in yards (366.1) and points per game (27.0). The Ravens also have the No. 2 defense in the league, while Los Angeles is outside the top 10 on both sides of the ball. Baltimore has won six of its last seven games following a bye week, and it has covered in three of its last four home games.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles looked like it was falling out of playoff contention when it lost six of its first nine games, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak to get back to the .500 mark. The Rams are in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race following their wins over the Seahawks, Cardinals and Browns. They scored 37 points against Arizona and 36 points against Cleveland in two blowout victories.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford finished with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Browns, completing 22 of 37 passes. Running back Kyren Williams had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he has been a key part of the offense since returning from a multi-game absence. The Rams have stepped up defensively as well, allowing just 17.4 points per game over their last four games. See which team to pick here.

