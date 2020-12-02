Stephon Tuitt, who is in the midst of his best season to date, is missing the Ravens-Steelers game after ending up on Pittsburgh's reserve/COVID-19 list. That didn't stop the veteran defensive end from posting some bulletin board material moments before his teammates took the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuitt, who had two sacks in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over Baltimore, posted the following message on social media less than two hours before kickoff. The 10-0 Steelers are 10.5-point favorites over the Ravens, who are playing without a slew of players due to COVID-19.

While Pittsburgh may win this game, it certainly doesn't appear like it will be easy, especially after the Ravens jumped out to a 7-6 first quarter lead. The Steelers committed two costly first quarter turnovers that included a red zone interception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a muffed punt by receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud's fumble set up Gus Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run, as the Ravens are trying to win their second game at Heinz Field in as many seasons.

If the Ravens win, rest assured that they will have a response for Tuitt, whose pregame Tweet may come back to haunt him and his teammates.