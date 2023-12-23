On Saturday, former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco posted a farewell note on social media, a week after he was fired from the position. Telesco, who served as the franchise's GM since 2013, thanked the fans and those he worked with during his time in San Diego and Los Angeles.

"THANK YOU. I am grateful for my 11 years as GM of the San Diego/LA Chargers. It was an experience my family and I will never forget. The NFL is a people business and I am thankful for the hard work, time sacrificed and loyalty of so many. Thank you Players, Coaches, Scouts, Trainers, Doctors, Video, Equipment, Public Relations, Grounds Crew, Security, Player Engagement, Digital Media, and specifically Ed McGuire and JoJo Wooden."

He concluded with, "We are looking forward to our next chapter and we will always be Bolt Fans."

The Chargers fired both Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley on the same day, following a "Thursday Night Football" blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Director of player personnel JoJo Wooden was named interim GM and outside linebackers coach Giff Smith was named interim head coach.

Los Angeles currently stands at 5-9 and sits, fourth in the AFC West and on the verge of elimination from the playoffs.