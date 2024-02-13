Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 218 lbs The Panthers correct their mistake with Stroud over Bryce Young in this redraft. If this redraft occured, this pick would be made in a split second.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 229 lbs Yes, there are other rookies who had better debut seasons than Levis. But he absolutely flashed when healthy and plays the most vital position on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Puka Nacua WR NFL Draft • 6'2" / 205 lbs How about Nacua catching passes from Kyler Murray in the desert? Huge boost to the Cardinals' aerial attack.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 244 lbs The Colts are content moving forward with Richardson even after his significant shoulder injury early in his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devon Witherspoon CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 185 lbs Back-to-back same selections as 2023, as Witherspoon was one of the splashiest defensive rookies in the league for the Seahawks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashee Rice WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 203 lbs Without the ability to move back, the Lions go with Rice who finished third in the NFL in yards after the catch in 2023. More gadgets for Ben Johnson in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalen Carter DL NFL Draft • 6'3" / 314 lbs The Raiders have a superstar in Maxx Crosby on the outside of their defensive front. Here, they'd get a defensive tackle with superstar upside in Carter for the middle of their line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kobie Turner DL NFL Draft • 6'2" / 288 lbs Turner led all rookie defensive tackles in sacks and was a ferocious interior rusher down the stretch, exactly what the Falcons defense needs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 243 lbs With this pick of the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Bears would have quite the edge-rushing duo with Anderson and Montez Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Keeanu Benton DL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 309 lbs Benton's 2023 flew under the radar. He was a stellar pass rusher at the nose tackle spot. Without Carter, the Eagles address the interior of their defensive line with a no-nonsense masher.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dawand Jones OT NFL Draft • 6'8" / 375 lbs While the Titans are likely happy with the return they got on Peter Skoronski, they opt for Jones because he's playing a more valuable position at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tank Dell WR NFL Draft • 5'10" / 165 lbs The Texans are able to keep Dell in this mock scenario ... but now he's paired with Levis in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S NFL Draft • 6'0" / 203 lbs The Packers are thrilled to land Branch, a do-everything defensive back here, and of course, to keep him away from the Lions.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Addison WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 175 lbs Without a quarterback option here, the Patriots go with Addison, who was a touchdown-machine in 2023 even though he played without Justin Jefferson opposite him for a long stretch.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Joe Tippmann IOL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 317 lbs With Aaron Rodgers returning the Jets can't risk losing Tippmann, who played well after returning from injury, at center.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tuli Tuipulotu DL NFL Draft • 6'3" / 266 lbs Tuipulotu was a rock against the run and while he didn't win one-on-ones at a high rate, he did register 51 pressures as a rookie with the Chargers. Nice boost for the Commanders as they look to rebuild the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ivan Pace Jr. LB NFL Draft • 5'10" / 231 lbs Pace feels like a Steelers linebacker, doesn't he? Undersized but an animal as a blitzer. He tackled well and covered consistently in 2023 too with the Vikings.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Sam LaPorta TE NFL Draft • 6'3" / 245 lbs This isn't an easy decision for the Lions -- LaPorta or running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- but they opt for the guy who impacts the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 19 De'Von Achane RB NFL Draft • 5'9" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Yes, Rachaad White has become a quality, dual-threat running back. But Achane's explosiveness cannot be ignored here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Karl Brooks DL NFL Draft • 6'3" / 296 lbs The Packers' Day 3 pick really rounded into form late in the season and in the playoffs, and the Seahawks need more dudes up front on the defensive side.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zay Flowers WR NFL Draft • 5'9" / 182 lbs Flowers would be an amazing add to the Chargers receiving unit, which could use a youthful chain-mover behind Keenan Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayden Reed WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 187 lbs After seeing Flowers go a pick in front of them, the Ravens turn their attention to Reed, who had eight touchdowns -- mostly operating from the slot -- with the Packers in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 197 lbs The musical chairs at first-round receiver continues. Smith-Njigba had a slower start to his rookie season, but still finished with a solid 63 catches for 628 yards with four touchdowns.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Calijah Kancey DL NFL Draft • 6'1" / 281 lbs Kancey started his NFL career injured. Once he got to full health, he was a pass-rushing weapon, and that's precisely what the Jaguars need up front on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jahmyr Gibbs RB NFL Draft • 5'9" / 200 lbs With the future of Saquon Barkley uncertain, the Giants add a rocket to the backfield in Gibbs, who was sensational as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dalton Kincaid TE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 240 lbs This is the player the Cowboys were likely targeting last April until the Bills jumped them. Kincaid would fill the void left by Dalton Schultz leaving in free agency last offseason. He and Jake Ferguson would be a fun tight end duo for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 347 lbs With over 1,110 snaps on his rookie-year resume, the Bills would gladly take Torrence in Round 1 for stability and upside at the right guard spot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jordan Battle S NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs Once inserted into the starting lineup, Battle was a steady back-end playmaker for Lou Anarumo's bunch.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Peter Skoronski OT NFL Draft • 6'4" / 313 lbs Skoronski was rock solid in Tennessee at left guard as a rookie, and with Derek Carr at quarterback, the Saints need to continue to reinvest in the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Joey Porter Jr. CB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 194 lbs The Eagles stay in state to address the desperate need at cornerback with JPJ, who was stingy on the perimeter of the Steelers defense in 2023.