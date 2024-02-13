The Kansas City Chiefs finished the final chapter of the 2023 NFL season, but we all know there's never a dull stretch on the NFL calendar. Before the NFL Scouting Combine is the appropriate time to take in everything we witnessed during the NFL season and re-examine the 2023 NFL Draft.
Careers aren't made or broken after one season, but factoring in rookie years and projecting forward, let's piece together a redraft for the 2023 class.
Some redraft guidelines:
- All rookies from the 2023 class (including undrafted free agents) have been removed from their respective NFL rosters and are free to be selected.
- If a rookie is not included in the top 32 here, they would revert back to the round in which they were originally drafted and to the team that picked them. Original first-rounders not included in this first round would stay with their current teams too.
- All veteran transactions made during the 2023 season are intact.
- The below selections are what I would do as the GM of every team (while considering coaches' schemes, etc.), not what I think the GMs of each teams would do.
- The draft order is based on the real order on April 27, 2023, before the draft began.
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers correct their mistake with Stroud over Bryce Young in this redraft. If this redraft occured, this pick would be made in a split second.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Yes, there are other rookies who had better debut seasons than Levis. But he absolutely flashed when healthy and plays the most vital position on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Puka Nacua WR
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 205 lbs
How about Nacua catching passes from Kyler Murray in the desert? Huge boost to the Cardinals' aerial attack.
Round 1 - Pick 4
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The Colts are content moving forward with Richardson even after his significant shoulder injury early in his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Back-to-back same selections as 2023, as Witherspoon was one of the splashiest defensive rookies in the league for the Seahawks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rashee Rice WR
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 203 lbs
Without the ability to move back, the Lions go with Rice who finished third in the NFL in yards after the catch in 2023. More gadgets for Ben Johnson in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jalen Carter DL
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 314 lbs
The Raiders have a superstar in Maxx Crosby on the outside of their defensive front. Here, they'd get a defensive tackle with superstar upside in Carter for the middle of their line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kobie Turner DL
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 288 lbs
Turner led all rookie defensive tackles in sacks and was a ferocious interior rusher down the stretch, exactly what the Falcons defense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 243 lbs
With this pick of the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Bears would have quite the edge-rushing duo with Anderson and Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 10
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 309 lbs
Benton's 2023 flew under the radar. He was a stellar pass rusher at the nose tackle spot. Without Carter, the Eagles address the interior of their defensive line with a no-nonsense masher.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dawand Jones OT
NFL Draft • 6'8" / 375 lbs
While the Titans are likely happy with the return they got on Peter Skoronski, they opt for Jones because he's playing a more valuable position at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tank Dell WR
NFL Draft • 5'10" / 165 lbs
The Texans are able to keep Dell in this mock scenario ... but now he's paired with Levis in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 13
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 203 lbs
The Packers are thrilled to land Branch, a do-everything defensive back here, and of course, to keep him away from the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 14
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 175 lbs
Without a quarterback option here, the Patriots go with Addison, who was a touchdown-machine in 2023 even though he played without Justin Jefferson opposite him for a long stretch.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Joe Tippmann IOL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 317 lbs
With Aaron Rodgers returning the Jets can't risk losing Tippmann, who played well after returning from injury, at center.
Round 1 - Pick 16
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 266 lbs
Tuipulotu was a rock against the run and while he didn't win one-on-ones at a high rate, he did register 51 pressures as a rookie with the Chargers. Nice boost for the Commanders as they look to rebuild the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
NFL Draft • 5'10" / 231 lbs
Pace feels like a Steelers linebacker, doesn't he? Undersized but an animal as a blitzer. He tackled well and covered consistently in 2023 too with the Vikings.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Sam LaPorta TE
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 245 lbs
This isn't an easy decision for the Lions -- LaPorta or running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- but they opt for the guy who impacts the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
NFL Draft • 5'9" / 188 lbs
Yes, Rachaad White has become a quality, dual-threat running back. But Achane's explosiveness cannot be ignored here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Karl Brooks DL
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Packers' Day 3 pick really rounded into form late in the season and in the playoffs, and the Seahawks need more dudes up front on the defensive side.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Zay Flowers WR
NFL Draft • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Flowers would be an amazing add to the Chargers receiving unit, which could use a youthful chain-mover behind Keenan Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jayden Reed WR
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 187 lbs
After seeing Flowers go a pick in front of them, the Ravens turn their attention to Reed, who had eight touchdowns -- mostly operating from the slot -- with the Packers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 23
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The musical chairs at first-round receiver continues. Smith-Njigba had a slower start to his rookie season, but still finished with a solid 63 catches for 628 yards with four touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 24
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Kancey started his NFL career injured. Once he got to full health, he was a pass-rushing weapon, and that's precisely what the Jaguars need up front on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
NFL Draft • 5'9" / 200 lbs
With the future of Saquon Barkley uncertain, the Giants add a rocket to the backfield in Gibbs, who was sensational as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 26
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 240 lbs
This is the player the Cowboys were likely targeting last April until the Bills jumped them. Kincaid would fill the void left by Dalton Schultz leaving in free agency last offseason. He and Jake Ferguson would be a fun tight end duo for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 27
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 347 lbs
With over 1,110 snaps on his rookie-year resume, the Bills would gladly take Torrence in Round 1 for stability and upside at the right guard spot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Once inserted into the starting lineup, Battle was a steady back-end playmaker for Lou Anarumo's bunch.
Round 1 - Pick 29
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski was rock solid in Tennessee at left guard as a rookie, and with Derek Carr at quarterback, the Saints need to continue to reinvest in the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Eagles stay in state to address the desperate need at cornerback with JPJ, who was stingy on the perimeter of the Steelers defense in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Wicks quietly caught 41 passes for 605 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie, and now, without Rice, the Chiefs add an athletic specimen to the receiver room.