Released Cam Newton passes physical, is healthy and hungrier than ever for next opportunity, per report

As the quarterback carousel continues to spin, it appears some noteworthy names will be left off this offseason. The Carolina Panthers have had a tough time shopping quarterback Cam Newton, and on Tuesday the team officially released their longtime starter. Despite concerns about his health, Newton has reportedly 100 percent recovered from his recent injuries and is ready to roll in 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Newton underwent a physical in Atlanta on Monday which was coordinated by the Panthers and his agency team, and his shoulder and foot both checked out fine. Newton is "checking out well and he is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity."

While a foot injury held him out in 2019, Newton's shoulder issue might be the one teams are questioning the most. After being shut down for the last two games in 2018, Newton didn't exactly impress in his two starts this past season. He completed 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception, as the Panthers started the 2019 season with losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton has a 71-59-1 career record as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 29,041 yards (completing 59.6% of his passes) with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. One of the most mobile quarterbacks in league history, Newton has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. In 2015, Newton became the first quarterback in league history to throw 35 touchdowns and run for 10 scores in the same season.

In terms of possible landing spots, the only teams remaining where Newton could presumably start are with the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins or New England Patriots The Chargers seem poised to move forward with Tyrod Taylor under center in 2020, the Dolphins have been linked to several signal callers in the draft and the Patriots apparently will have a quarterback battle with the players they currently have on roster. Newton may start 2020 on the bench, but regardless, he's apparently healthy and ready to take advantage of his next opportunity.