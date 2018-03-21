Ricky Williams, a man ahead of his time, is now selling his own marijuana products
Some things never change
It's been 14 years since Ricky Williams was first suspended by the NFL for using marijuana. But Williams, now seven years removed from his playing career, is still all about his favorite herb.
As reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel and NBC 7 San Diego on Wednesday, the longtime Miami Dolphins running back has launched Real Wellness by Ricky Williams, a marijuana wellness brand that features six different cannabis-based products "that can be incorporated into daily health routines."
The 40-year-old Williams, who is "in the process of getting his Ph.D. in Chinese medicine," per NBC, told the media that he's "being a pioneer in this space" by "playing with herbs and creating formulas" to blend cannabis with other medicinal herbs as a way of offering alternative treatments. His business, already linked to 11 marijuana dispensaries in California, is apparently the product of his journey from troubled NFL player to "holistic healer" -- a journey that began during his 2004 suspension and foray into retirement.
It shouldn't be a surprise, either.
Williams, who finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, has been vocal about the positive effects of cannabis on NFL players, and in May 2016, as part of an announcement on "The Weed Blog," he was named a partner in the world's first marijuana-friendly gym.
NFL fans on Twitter, in fact, didn't expect anything less from the former running back once news of his business spread:
No word yet on whether Williams' products will be sold at Mike Tyson's 20-acre marijuana farm.
-
New recommendation for the catch rule
The competition committee will make its recommendation next week
-
Wilson quietly in line for new contract
Wilson, his record deal now a throwback, is quietly in line for a new contract sooner rather...
-
Marshawn Lynch restructures contract
This should put the talk of Gruden not being able to work with Lynch to bed
-
Ex-players rip concussion settlement
The filing claims that only six dementia claims have been paid out by the NFL in the last 12...
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Report: Jets tried to trade to No. 1
New York was interested in moving up to the top of the draft