Ricky Williams, a man ahead of his time, is now selling his own marijuana products

It's been 14 years since Ricky Williams was first suspended by the NFL for using marijuana. But Williams, now seven years removed from his playing career, is still all about his favorite herb.

As reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel and NBC 7 San Diego on Wednesday, the longtime Miami Dolphins running back has launched Real Wellness by Ricky Williams, a marijuana wellness brand that features six different cannabis-based products "that can be incorporated into daily health routines."

The 40-year-old Williams, who is "in the process of getting his Ph.D. in Chinese medicine," per NBC, told the media that he's "being a pioneer in this space" by "playing with herbs and creating formulas" to blend cannabis with other medicinal herbs as a way of offering alternative treatments. His business, already linked to 11 marijuana dispensaries in California, is apparently the product of his journey from troubled NFL player to "holistic healer" -- a journey that began during his 2004 suspension and foray into retirement.

It shouldn't be a surprise, either.

Williams, who finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, has been vocal about the positive effects of cannabis on NFL players, and in May 2016, as part of an announcement on "The Weed Blog," he was named a partner in the world's first marijuana-friendly gym.

NFL fans on Twitter, in fact, didn't expect anything less from the former running back once news of his business spread:

Perhaps the least surprising tweet of 2018. — James D. (@JDiP09) March 21, 2018

And in other news, the sun rose in the east today. — The Giant Insider (@GiantInsider) March 21, 2018

No word yet on whether Williams' products will be sold at Mike Tyson's 20-acre marijuana farm.