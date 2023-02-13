There was very little known about what Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show will include, but the singer gave us exactly one hint on what the performance will look like. Performers often bring out special guests for the halftime show, and while no announcement has been made, that does not mean there won't be a surprise.

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson asked Rihanna about the halftime show, and knowing she would not give too much away he asked if there were generally any surprises in store.

She said, smiling, "I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure. We'll see."

Rihanna added that if she gave too much information on the upcoming show then "it wouldn't be a surprise," so she kept her cards close to her chest. Then we found out:

Rihanna performed the Super Bowl 57 halftime show ... while pregnant. She did 12 songs, was lifted onto platforms above the field and even gave us a few dance moves -- though admittedly she focused most of her energy on performing the set. Click here to watch the full performance.