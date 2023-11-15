The New England Patriots have had quite an underwhelming season with a 2-8 record. Quarterback Mac Jones has been one of the causes of the team's downward spiral, but former Patriots great Rob Gronkowski believes he needs to close this chapter of his career.

On "Up & Adams" on Wednesday, Gronkowski revealed that he thinks that Jones needs to ask for his release from the Patriots organization. Gronkowski also believes that the former first-round pick should sign with the Cleveland Browns if he's granted his release.

"I think Mac Jones should ultimately just go and ask for his release," Gronkowski said. "Ask for his release and then he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right there."

The Browns just lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury, so Gronkowski believes that they could be a landing spot for Jones if he were to get released.

In 10 games this season, Jones is competing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. In his most recent game, he threw 15-of-20 for 170 yards and an interception in a 13-10 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Jones previously had success with the Patriots as he was named to the Pro Bowl back in 2021.

The Patriots are likely to have a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if their struggles continue. With star college quarterbacks like USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake May expected to be available, it's possible that New England could go in a different direction and part ways with Jones whether he requests his release or not.