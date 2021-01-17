Rob Gronkowski isn't hiding his desire to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The veteran tight end, who came out of retirement last offseason to rejoin Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. However, it doesn't seem like Gronkowski has any desire to spike his toes into the free-agent waters and land with the highest bidder. Based on how he was speaking to NFL Network's Willie McGinest, it's Bucs or bust.

"Yeah, you gotta," said Gronk when asked if he wants to return to the Bucs in 2021. "I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind. You're thinking about the future a little bit. ... I could definitely see this team having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me."

Of course, wanting to come back to Tampa and actually executing a deal that accomplishes it are two entirely different things. That said, Gronkowski earned a base salary of $9 million in 2020 and the Bucs are projected to have the sixth-highest amount of cap space this offseason so it may not be too difficult to get him back under contract at a reasonable number.

Gronkowski has been a solid contributor in the passing game as both a receiver and blocker for Brady's Bucs in their first sporting the pewter and red. He totaled 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in 16 regular-season games for the first time since his second year in the league with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year old has also stated in the past that he really has no desire to play with any other quarterback other than Tom Brady, so as long as No. 12 is still throwing it around in Tampa Bay you can probably expect to see No. 87 not too far behind.