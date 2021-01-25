Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports color analyst Tony Romo has made a habit of predicting things before they happen on the football field. Romo has been able to call plays before they happen on television for years now, and he made another big prediction that came true on Sunday. Back in Week 12, Jim Nantz and Romo were in Tampa calling the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup. After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs secured the 27-24 victory, Romo said he had a feeling we would see these two teams meet again this season. Of course, in order for that to happen, it would have to be in the Super Bowl. Now, several weeks after the prediction was made, that's exactly what will happen.

"There is a better than good chance ... that these two are going to be here in Tampa [at the Super Bowl]," Romo said.

Of course on Sunday, the Buccaneers upset the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game and then the Chiefs had no problem with the Buffalo Bills, setting the stage for their rematch on Feb. 7. In their November meeting, Kansas City jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but they slowly allowed Brady and the Bucs to get back into the game. Tampa Bay scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to pull off the comeback. That was actually the Buccaneers' last loss, as they reeled off seven straight wins to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2003.

While Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers, it was his star wide receiver Tyreek Hill who stole the show in Week 12. He exploded for 269 yards and three scores on 13 catches, and no one in the secondary could contain him. Hill registered another monster game in the AFC Championship on Sunday, racking up 172 yards through the air on nine catches.