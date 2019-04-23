Russell Wilson gifts entire Seahawks offensive line Amazon stock after signing new contract
Wilson wants to give some credit to the guys up front
This is quite the special delivery.
Now that Russell Wilson has his new $140 million contract, he's celebrating in the most Seattle way possible: giving his offensive linemen stock in Amazon. The 13 linemen got $156,000 worth of stock, $12,000 each. It's a cool way to thank the players, and with Amazon being headquartered in Seattle it's very on brand.
In a letter published by TMZ, Wilson gave credit to his line.
"Every Sunday we go to battle together," Wilson wrote in the letter. "You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family.
"This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten."
He added that "when I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children."
With Amazon being the conglomerate that it is, the gifts have the potential to keep growing. Amazon shares are currently valued at just under $2,000 ($1,926.29) as of Tuesday morning.
Not long ago, the offensive line was a huge detriment to the Seahawks and Wilson was running for his life. This is definitely a creative way to motivate and credit the guys down in the trenches.
