Russell Wilson was the final guest on the final episode of the inaugural "ManningCast" Monday night, becoming the first repeat guest on Peyton and Eli Manning's special ESPN2 broadcast. But the star Seahawks quarterback, though busy analyzing the Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game, didn't field a single question from the Manning brothers regarding his uncertain future in Seattle. That's because Wilson and the "ManningCast" team had an agreement to avoid discussing Seahawks drama during his visit, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Wilson signed off with a trademark phrase hinting at his allegiance to Seattle: "Go 'Hawks." And the quarterback has said publicly recently that he wants to stay with the Seahawks, who have the Pro Bowler under contract through 2023. But a year after he reportedly resolved pent-up issues with Seattle brass and enlisted his agent to identify preferred landing spots in a potential trade, Wilson is not guaranteed to return in 2022. On Sunday, NFL Media reported the 33-year-old QB wants to "explore his options to see what else is out there for him" this offseason.

Still, the Seahawks have no plans to trade Wilson entering the new year, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo added, and Wilson has at least preached a commitment to Seattle for the time being.

"We've always thought I would be here," Wilson told reporters after the Seahawks' final game. "That's (always) been my goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment."