For the first time since 2017, the Seattle Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator. Brian Schottenheimer and the organization parted ways earlier this offseason, after which Pete Carroll brought in former Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Shane Waldron to run the offense.

Waldron figures to bring much of his Sean McVay-style playbook with him to Seattle, giving the Seahawks a focus on zone runs and bootleg concepts that allow Russell Wilson to use his mobility and accuracy outside the pocket. So far in minicamp, Wilson likes what he sees of Waldron's system.

"It's super complex," Wilson said Thursday, per The News Tribune. "We are going to be able to move people around. We are going to do everything that we want to... I really believe in him."

The biggest change Wilson sees so far is not schematic, but related to pace.

"We have some nuances across the board that really challenge the defense, using the whole field and really expanding the offense," Wilson said. "Just using everybody as much as possible, in all different formations and different looks and different tempos."

Under Schottenheimer and former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the Seahawks were routinely one of the slower-paced offenses in the NFL. According to Football Outsiders, the Seahawks averaged more seconds per snap in neutral situations than the Rams in each of the four years Waldron was in L.A. Seattle was in the bottom half of the league in each of Schottenheimer's three seasons, while the Rams were in the top 10 every year but one.

Year Seahawks Rams Seahawks rank Rams rank 2017 30.02* 27.90 12* 1 2018 31.16 29.05 18 3 2019 31.79 28.30 24 3 2020 30.68 29.80 22 12

According to Wilson, Waldron isn't just importing McVay's playbook. He's bringing concepts from each of his previous stops and marrying them all together, while making sure to keep the tempo going.

"We'll have a great mixture of everything," Wilson said. "The good thing is, we can do it all. Shane brings a great versatility. Something that I love about him is he really understands the game in all aspects of it, situationally. He's been at a lot of different places, a lot of successful places. With Shane, being with the Rams, being with the [Washington Football Team], being with the Patriots, he brings a lot of perspective."

We hear this kind of thing from teams just about every offseason. Everybody wants to be creative and multiple and fast-paced over the summer. Far fewer teams actually commit to it come the fall. We'll find out whether or not the Seahawks are one of them when September rolls around.