Ryan Fitzpatrick's ninth stop in the NFL has him landing with the Washington Football Team. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fitzpatrick has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the club on Monday evening. The contract is worth $10 million but could grow to $12 million if the journeyman hits specific incentives. Schefter adds that Fitzpatrick is expected to head into camp as Washington's starter with Taylor Heinicke competing for the gig as well. CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora said Washington was also exploring other options at QB.

Fitzpatrick entered 2020 as the starter for the Dolphins as the organization brought along first-round rookie Tua Tagovailoa slowly. Out of the gate, the 38-year-old played well, completing 70% of his passes over the first six weeks while averaging 255.8 yards passing to go along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Over that stretch, Miami went 3-3 but did head into the Week 7 bye winners of two straight. It was at that point in the season, however, when head coach Brian Flores elected to name Tagovailoa the starter for the rest of the season, a decision that admittedly caught Fitzpatrick off guard.

From that point on, Fitzpatrick largely served as a late-game option for the Dolphins as Flores would deploy him to try and win a given contest and send Tagovailoa to the bench. The veteran did get one more start (Week 12 vs. Jets) last season and he again impressed. In that 20-3 win over New York, Fitzpatrick completed 61.5% of his passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

If Fitzpatrick can maintain that level of play during this upcoming stint in Washington, Ron Rivera's club could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC East so long as their defense continues to give elite production. After all, Washington was still able to win the division last season as they started three different quarterbacks (Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, and Kyle Allen) during the regular season. That's not even mentioning Heinicke, who impressed during his start in Washington's lone playoff matchup. Against the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Heinicke threw for 306 yards, totaled two touchdowns, and threw an interception.

That performance opened the door for the 28-year-old to sign an extension with the team earlier this offseason, but it currently looks like he'll have to beat out Fitzpatrick if he wants to get back under center. As for Fitzpatrick, Washington presents an intriguing opportunity to not only start again in the NFL but reach the postseason for the first time in what will be the 17th year of his career.