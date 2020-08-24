Watch Now: Nick Bosa Joins Evan Washburn On His Training Camp Tour ( 12:18 )

Nigel Bradham's tenure with the New Orleans Saints lasted just over two weeks, as the franchise surprisingly cut the veteran linebacker Monday, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed the 30-year-old Bradham to a one-year contract earlier this month after Bradham spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradham, an integral piece of Philadelphia's Super Bowl championship team in 2017, had some controversial comments regarding his former team last week that raised some eyebrows around the NFL. When asked about his first impressions of the Saints, Bradham didn't hesitate to talk about his former organization on the way out.

"It's definitely a different type of environment, a different culture," Bradham said. "Because the last two organizations I went to weren't really winning organizations. So when you come to a place where it's known for winning and known for being in the postseason, you see a different type of culture they have and the expectations that they have naturally and what they expect out of you as a player."

Bradham was correct in his assessment of the Eagles when he arrived as the franchise was coming off a disastrous 6-10 season under Chip Kelly and hired a new head coach in Doug Pederson, who was responsible for changing the culture of a franchise that won seven NFC East titles and made five NFC Championship Game appearances since 2000. Bradham was part of a defense that helped the Eagles win the NFC East twice in the next four seasons and won the franchise's first Super Bowl title (and first NFL title since 1960).

The former Eagles linebacker did clarify his comments, but perhaps his words left a mark on the Saints organization when the front office ultimately decided to move on.

"We built that atmosphere of winning with coach Pederson and I was the first free agency class he had," Bradham told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I love Philadelphia always & forever."

Bradham didn't have much of a role in the Saints defense either, as he was still in the process of figuring that out prior to the surprising release.

"Right now I think we're pretty much just trying to feel where I fit best and me understanding the defense, learning the defense, learning the terminology, and just getting comfortable in the defense," Bradham said last week. "I think that's the main focus for me right now. I think it (my role) will expand more so when we get closer to the season, but right now, in training camp, I think I'm pretty much just focused on learning the defense, understanding everything, the ins and outs and the terminology."

Bradham has recorded 619 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles in eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with 61 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season.