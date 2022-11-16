David Johnson, formerly an All-Pro running back for the Arizona Cardinals, has been signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, according to ESPN. The 30-year-old had met with the team this past offseason.

An All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016, an injury during the final game of that season was the first of several setbacks for Johnson. He missed all but one game in 2017 after dislocating his wrist. Johnson rebounded to have a solid 2018 season (including playing in all 16 games) before injuries limited his availability and production in 2019.

Johnson was part of the trade that sent All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona during the 2020 season. He enjoyed a start start with the Texans that season before suffering a concussion that sidelined him for three games. Johnson had nearly 500 total yards in a backup role for the Texans last season.

David Johnson HOU • RB • #31 Att 103 Yds 408 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Johnson is a versatile player who caught 80 passes during his All-Pro campaign. He has 273 career catches and 18 career touchdown receptions.

Johnson is joining a Saints team that rushed for just 48 and 29 yards in their past two games, respectively. With Mark Ingram injured, New Orleans has had to rely primarily on Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, who has run for 469 yards and a touchdown this season while averaging 4.2 yards-per-carry.

The Saints are currently 3-7 and in third place in the NFC South division standings. Following his team's second consecutive loss, first-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen said this week that he is considering re-inserting quarterback Jameis Winston into the starting lineup. Winston started the season's first three games before being sidelined with back and ankle injuries.