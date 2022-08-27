New Orleans Saints rookie left tackle Trevor Penning is out indefinitely after tearing a ligament in his toe during Friday's preseason game, according to Ian Rapoport. The MRI on Saturday determined that Penning will require surgery and the No. 19 overall 2022 overall pick is out indefinitely.

During the Saints win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Penning was carted off the field to the locker room after going down with the injury.

Penning played 10 snaps before he was sidelined.

The 23-year-old saw a lot of time against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers and while he struggled in his first preseason game, he made strides in his second ever NFL performance.

Penning had a chance to earn the starting job at left tackle, competing with James Hurst, who now will likely get the nod to start the season.

With Penning entering his first year in the league, practice time and preseason reps were crucial to making the transition from college to NFL, to get to the level he needs to be a starter. The injury is obviously a loss for the Saints and will be significant for Penning, who will delay his first-ever regular season start in the NFL.