The New Orleans Saints are looking to possibly add another kicker to their squad as Blake Grupe is dealing with a groin injury. The rookie received treatment for the muscle injury, per Saints Wire.

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are keeping their options open, and working out kickers on Tuesday. One of those kickers is veteran Mason Crosby, who has been a free agent since March, when the Green Bay Packers released the veteran. He called Lambeau Field home for 16 seasons, playing in 258 games. In his career, Crosby has made 395 field goals out of 485 attempts (81.4%). He also converted 97.3% of the extra points attempted.

Taylor Bertolet and James McCourt are also working out for the team. Neither has ever kicked in a regular-season game.

Grupe was busy Sunday in the Saints' 24-15 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He made five field goals, and finished 5 of 6 as he missed one from 54 yards out.

The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2023 and has made 24-of-30 field goals since joining the team, with a long of 55 yards. He has made all 19 of the extra points attempted.

The Saints are currently 5-6 and tied with the Falcons for the best winning percentage in the NFC South, though sit in second place in the division. New Orleans will host the Detroit Lions in Week 13.