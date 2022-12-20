For eight seasons, the New York Jets could claim they had the best cornerback in the game with Darrelle Revis. Today, they may have their new Revis in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, whom they selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite (his -550 odds are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the field) got a taste of what it's like to be Revis on Sunday since Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't throw his way a single time in Detroit's 20-17 road win against the Jets.

Gardner registered 38 coverage snaps, and Goff didn't target him on any of them, something the rookie found both frustrating and respectful.

"I wasn't targeted yesterday, not once," Gardner said Monday. "I don't know what their mentality is or mindset is when they go up against us, but yesterday, I wasn't targeted. I take that kind of personally because I actually wanted to make a bigger and a better impact on the game, especially going against my hometown team. ... I didn't get targeted so I didn't get that opportunity."



Gardner, a Detroit native who currently leads the NFL with 13 pass breakups and the lowest completion percentage allowed (41.9%) among players with more than 500 coverage snaps, said he recognizes that the Lions were showing him respect, but he felt it significantly impacted his ability to change the game.



"Definitely it is a huge sign of respect, but if I catch the ball and I get a pick-six I could put points on the board, or catch an interception and flip the field, something to get us some points," Gardner said.

Gardner has another chance to flip the field on "Thursday Night Football" against the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Sauce may find playing Lawrence equally frustrating since he's thrown 14 touchdowns and only one interception since Week 9, the NFL's best touchdown-to-interception ration in that span among quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts. In the words of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, "Get your popcorn ready!"