Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier suffers high ankle sprain in practice

Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier became the face of the Seahawks' defensive line rebuild after the team selected him in first round of this year's draft. But now he'll be facing an uphill battle to get ready for his rookie season.

According to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, Collier went down during an 11-on-11 session, and was able to get up and hobble off of the playing field with assistance. The defensive end then exited the practice field on a cart, as trainers attended to his right leg. Adam Schefter then clarified that attention was specifically being given to Collier's right ankle.

Later on Tuesday, Schefter reported that Collier was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and could miss the entire preseason.

Collier was drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The TCU product earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season after racking up 42 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

It's a good thing that Collier did not suffer a more serious injury, but Seattle would have liked to get him some valuable reps in the preseason. This is just the latest of several hits the Seahawks defensive line has taken this offseason. While Seattle was able to sign pass rusher Ziggy Ansah, he is still recovering from off-season shoulder injury and has been limited so far in training camp.

The Seahawks will also be without defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of the regular season for a violation of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, regarding an incident that occurred in 2017. Reed appealed the sentence, but the NFL decided to uphold the punishment. NBC King 5 News reported in early May 2017 that Reed was being investigated by the Bellevue Police Department for domestic assault after a woman complained she was struck by the defensive tackle. He was neither charged nor arrested for the incident, but the NFL decided to hand him a suspension following their investigation.

Despite being a one-year starter in college, the Seahawks are hoping Collier can come in and make an immediate impact on this defense.