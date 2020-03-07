Seahawks interested in signing Alex Collins as Marshawn Lynch remains unsure of return, per report

The Seattle Seahawks have a solid running back tandem in Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but need to add depth to the position as both backs are in rehab from serious season-ending injuries. While Marshawn Lynch remains a possibility, ESPN's Brady Henderson is reporting the team is still interested in signing Alex Collins.

Collins, who worked out with the Seahawks last December, was passed over in favor of Lynch. Collins had 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games (3.6 yards per carry) for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, missing the last six games after dealing with a foot injury. That came a year after he emerged with 212 carries for 973 yards and six touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry).

A former fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks, the 25-year old Collins has 357 carries for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Collins was suspended three games by the NFL for an arrest involving a car crash in March, after officials detected an odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash. Collins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 bail and the Ravens waived him shortly after. Since Collins was not on a team last season, he can sign with any team before free agency begins on March 18.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is unsure whether Lynch will return, months after he came out of retirement to help Seattle in its playoff run. Lynch scored four touchdowns in three games in his return (including two in a divisional round loss to the Green Bay Packers). Lynch had 30 carries for 67 yards and four touchdowns in the three games.

If Lynch, who will turn 34 in April, decides to call it a career, he'll finish with 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns in 12 seasons. Lynch made five Pro Bowls and had six 1,000-yard seasons, leading the league in rushing touchdowns twice.

The Seahawks may have to start a contingency plan in case Lynch doesn't decide to return. Collins may get the first shot at filling that void.