The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with some injuries at the running back position. Kenneth Walker III has a groin issue, while rookie Zach Charbonnet suffered a shoulder injury that the medical staff is examining.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Walker may remain out a while while they manage this groin injury, per NFL Media. The former second-round pick out of Michigan State rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played in his rookie season. Walker was injured around this time last year as well, and even missed the season opener due to a hernia injury.

As for Charbonnet, he is out "indefinitely," per Carroll. The UCLA product was selected by Seattle with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his final collegiate season, Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 321 yards. Carroll said the shoulder issue "creeped up on him," per the Tacoma News Tribune.

Walker's injury sounds like something the Seahawks are being cautious with so that it doesn't develop into something more serious that causes him to miss time closer to the regular season. As for Charbonnet, Seattle is awaiting word back from the team doctors.

DeeJay Dallas, Bryant Koback, Kenny McIntosh and Wayne Taulapapa will be the running backs Seattle works with while Walker and Charbonnet sit out. The Seahawks open up the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Aug. 10.