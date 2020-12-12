The Seattle Seahawks have been forced to rely on their entire running back room in 2020, with starter Chris Carson and backup Carlos Hyde each missing at least four games due to injury. As the team contends for an NFC West title down the stretch, it could get one big reinforcement at the position. Three days after designating him to return from injured reserve, coach Pete Caroll has hinted that former first-round pick Rashaad Penny is on the verge of returning to Seattle's backfield.

"He exceeded our expectations with his movement and his quickness and all of that," Carroll said Saturday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "I don't know what that means for next week, but he looked as healthy as anybody out there. So we'll take it one shot at a time here, but very, very positive initial return, and I know he's really jacked about it."

Penny, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2019 season, has yet to play this year while recovering from the injury. By designating him to return this week, the Seahawks kicked off a 21-day practice window for the 24-year-old back, giving them three weeks to activate him to the roster. Carroll's comments suggest a Week 15 return against Washington Football Team could be in the cards.

In the event Penny returns to the field, he'd likely slot in as Seattle's No. 2 back behind Carson. The former first-rounder came on strong as a complement to Carson late in 2019, prior to his injury, totaling 29 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 12-13.